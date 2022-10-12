Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Dinner: Abhishek And Shweta Bachchan Pose With The Veteran Actor

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 80th birthday on Tuesday (October 12, 2022). His special day turned out to be a nationwide celebration as fans and celebrities alike penned heartfelt birthday wishes and shared their fond memories of the superstar.

Sr Bachchan rang in his birthday with an intimate dinner party at home. His daughter Shweta took to her Instagram handle to treat her followers with some glimpses from the bash. She captioned the pictures as, "Twinning & Winning - perfect end to an incredible day 🤍🤍🤍."

In the first picture, Shweta and her father Big B are seen twinning in printed outfits. The second picture features Abhishek Bachchan, dressed in a bright yellow kurta with flowers embroidered on it, going all smiles for the camera with his father Amitabh and sister Shweta.

The pictures received a lot of love from B-town celebrities. Zoya Akhtar, Chunky Panday and Neha Dhupia dropped heart emoticons. Karan Johar commented, "This is just so gorgeous!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️." "How precious," wrote Tillotama Shome. Fans also couldn't stop gushing over the snaps. One of them wrote, "So lucky you still have your father with you. Love him and hug him as much as you can. He looks fantastic and you look better than ever😏♥️"

Earlier during the day, Shweta had wished her superstar-father with an emotional note and bunch of pictures.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to thank everyone for their wishes and posted, "And another 365 .. and another begins .. as do many other begins ..beginnings are required .. they provide ends .. and ends need love and grace and care to be accomplished ..it is impossible for me to even attempt what your love and affection means to me .. so I fold my hands 🙏 and pray for all in the spirit of generous gratitude.."

Speaking about work, the senior actor was recently seen in Vikas Bahl's Goodbye co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.

My love as ever ..