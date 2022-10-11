Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday: Shweta Bachchan And Navya Naveli Wish Him With Unseen Pictures

Shweta Bachchan Plants A Loving Kiss On Dad Amitabh's Cheek

She captioned her post with a few lines from Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's song 'Tu Jhoom' and concluded with, "To my grand old man happy 80th birthday."

Time Flies & How!

In this throwback picture, Amitabh is seen holding a young Shweta's hand, while walking with her at a birthday party.

A Rare Picture Of Big B With His Parents

Amitabh Bachchan as a child, is seen posing for a picture with his parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, and other family members.

Oh-So-Adorable!

Here's a cute moment featuring Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Some More Sneak-Peek From Big B's Life

In the first picture, Shweta Bachchan is all smiles while conversing with her father at an event. The second click featuring the Bollywood superstar reading a holy scripture during a puja ceremony.

Navya Naveli Nanda's Sweet Note For Her 'Nana'

Quoting a few lines from one of the poems penned by her great grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Navya shared a black and white picture from her childhood with Big B and wrote, "तू न थकेगा कभी, तू न रुकेगा कभी, तू न मुड़ेगा कभी, कर शपथ, कर शपथ, कर शपथ,अग्निपथ अग्निपथ अग्निपथ। There never has, and never will be anyone like you ❤️ happy birthday nana."