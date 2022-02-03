Amitabh Bachchan Sells His Parents' South Delhi House For Rs 23 Crore

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly sold his South Delhi bungalow 'Sopan' which once housed his parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan for a whopping Rs 23 crore. The lavish property situated in Gulmohar Park in the capital, was registered in Teji's name.

As per a report in Economics Times, the bungalow has been purchased by Avni Bader, CEO of Nezone group of companies who has known the Bachchan family for more than 35 years. The property spread across 418.05 square metres will be demolished by the new owners.

Rashmika Mandanna Calls Goodbye Co-Star Amitabh Bachchan A Doll; Says 'He Is Such An Amazing Person'

"It's an old construction, so we will demolish the structure and construct as per our requirements. We have been living in the area for many years and were looking for an additional property. When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset," Bader told Economic Times.

The report further states that this two-storied house was the Bachchan family's first house. According to the locals, Amitabh's father and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan used to host poetry sessions there till 1980.

Pradeep Prajapati who deals in luxury real estate in South Delhi and Lutyens' Delhi told the tabloid, "Teji Bachchan, who was a freelance journalist, became a member of the Gulmohar Park Housing Society. Amitabh lived here before moving to Mumbai, and later his parents also moved. No one has lived in the house for years. The transaction is in line with the market rates."

Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali Picture With Unique Painting Has Everyone's Attention!

Amitabh Bachchan and his family including his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya reside at their Jalsa residence in Mumbai.

Workwise, the megastar has some interesting projects in the pipeline. Beginning with Nagraj Manjule's Jhund which is slated to release in theatres on March 4, Big B will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra, Nag Ashwin's Project K alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 and The Intern remake co-starring Deepika Padukone.