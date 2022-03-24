Amitabh Bachchan Slams Those Who Ridicule Abhishek; 'With Immense Pride, I Do Say He Is My Uttaradhikaari''

The much anticipated trailer of Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film Dasvi released online yesterday (March 24. Not just the netizens, even the actor's father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan seems to be quite impressed with it.

The 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood took to his blog to pen a note in which he elaborated on how proud he felt of his son and wrote that the greatest joy for a father is to witness the achievements of his children.

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals He Was Replaced In Countless Films; 'Important To Understand It Isn't Personal'

He wrote, "The greatest joy for a Father is to witness the achievements of his children .. to savour the glory they bring to his name .. to be in the recognition as the Father of Abhishek, rather the other way round .. and Abhishek sums it up for me."

The superstar went on to share a few prominent lines from his father's Hindi poem 'Vasiyatnama' which when translated into English read as, "My sons will not be my inheritors my heir apparent, my successors, just because they are my sons ; instead they that are my successors, my uttaradhikari's, shall be my sons."

Big B wrote that he announces Abhishek Bachchan as his 'uttaradhikari' and had a message for those who criticise and ridicule him.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Says Amitabh Bachchan Became Punctual Because Of Sudesh Bhosale; WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan continued in his blog, "With immense pride I do say that Abhishek is my 'uttaradhikaari' .. his continued efforts, at attempting different and dare I say difficult roles, to portray, are not just a challenge , but a mirror shown to the world of cinema, on his ability as an actor and for them to assuage his credibility and tenacity!"

Slamming the detractors, the veteran actor continued, "they that criticise and ridicule the inability of another, for their inadequacy on a subject, do so , because they themselves do not have the capacity or the ability for the adequacy of the subject."

Earlier, in an Instagram post before the release of Dasvi's trailer, Abhishek had penned a post in which he had talked about how he had always been apologetic about his work and wants to change that.

Speaking about Dasvi, the actor wrote, "I've always been very reticent to speak about my films, border-line apologetic about my work. People call it humility or lack of confidence in what I've made. I want to change that! I want to be unapologetic about this film."

He further added, "We have worked tremendously hard and I believe deeply that we've made a good film. A film worth watching with your family and friends. I've always been told "let the work speak for itself". I'm sure Dasvi will. But, I too, want to manifest the positivity around this film."

Helmed by Tushar Jalota and featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, Dasvi is slated to release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7.