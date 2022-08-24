    For Quick Alerts
      Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19 For The Second Time

      Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to social media on Tuesday (August 23) to inform fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He also urged everyone who came in contact with him to get tested for the virus.

      The actor posted on his Twitter handle, "I have just tested CoViD + positive. All those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also." He also took to his blog and wrote, "Informing all .. I have just tested CoViD + positive. More later.."

      As soon as Big B shared this news on social media, fans wished him a speedy recovery. A netizen wrote, "Get well soonest Sir." Another one commented, "Please take care, Sir. 🌺. You are way too precious. Prayers for your speedy recovery. Stay hydrated."

      This is not the first time when Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19. In July 2020, the veteran actor had contracted the virus following which he spent almost three weeks in the hospital before testing COVID-19 negative. Besides him, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aradhya had also tested positive for COVID-19.

      Workwise, Amitabh Bachchan has some interesting projects in the pipeline which include Brahmastra, Goodbye, Project K and Uunchai. He is also currently hosting Sony TV's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14.

      Story first published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 8:49 [IST]
      X