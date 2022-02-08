Amitabh Bachchan Was Missing From Lata Mangeshkar's Funeral Because Of This Reason?

The news of Lata Mangeshkar's demise on Sunday (February 6) came as a huge shock not just for the film fraternity but also for the fans across the globe. Since then, the social media has been flooded with condolence messages and tributes to the legendary singer.

Lata Mangeshkar, 92, died of multiple organ failure at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. She was given a funeral with state honours on the day of her passing away. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and others marked their presence at her funeral at Shivaji Park in Mumbai to pay their last respects.

Asha Bhosle Has Broken Down Post Lata Mangeshkar's Demise, Reveals Padmini Kolhapure

Amid this, the absence of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan at the singer's funeral did raise several eyebrows with various speculations circulating on the internet. Now, a report by a leading publication has mentioned that Big B missed Lata Mangeshkar's funeral owing to COVID 19 pandemic. It stated that since the funeral was happening in a public place, the superstar decided to offer his condolence to the family at their residence keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols.

Shraddha Kapoor Remembers 'Aaji' Lata Mangeshkar With A Throwback Photo; Calls Her 'Greatest Of All Times'

The portal quoted a source as saying, "Mr Bachchan paid his condolences, met Lata Mangeshkar's family at their Peddar Road residence, spoke to Lata Didi's family and later left the venue. He did not attend the funeral at Shivaji Park, keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocols and also to safeguard his own health. Since the funeral was happening in a public place and could have attracted large crowds, Mr Bachchan chose to instead offer his condolences to the family at the residence."

Earlier, he had mourned Lata's loss with a throwback video of himself wherein he was seen introducing the late singer at an event. He had captioned the video as, "She has left us .. the voice of a million centuries has left us .. she resounds now in the heavens."