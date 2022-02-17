Amitabh Bachchan Was 'Shocked & Surprised' By Bappi Lahiri's Death; Recalls One Of His Conversations With Him

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his blog to pen an emotional tribute to 'Disco King' and one of Bollywood's most loved singer-composers Bappi Lahiri who breathed his last on Tuesday (February 15). The late musician had composed many blockbuster songs like 'Aaj Rapat Jaaye', 'Pag Ghungroo Baadh', 'Inteha Ho Gayi', 'De De Pyaar De' for Big B's movies.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and mentioned that he was 'shocked and surprised' by Bappi Lahiri's demise. The superstar wrote, "Bappi Lahiri .. music director extraordinaire passes away .. shocked and surprised and in the misery of these tragic events of 'passing' in the rapid succession of times. His songs of films with me are and shall I believe remain eternal .. they are played hummed sung along in these modern generation times with alacrity and rejoice."

Big B further said Bappi had a remarkable "sense of success" and recalled a conversation with him at London's Heathrow airport on their way back to Mumbai.

"'Your this film is going to be very successful and the song I just gave, shall be remembered for ages'. He was right... and learning the graphs of some, at his modest home, in rehearsal, an even greater experience. Slowly they all leave us," the Brahmastra actor wrote in his blog.

Known as the 'Disco King', Bappi Lahiri popularized pop music in Hindi films and delivered several chartbuster songs in his career. He passed away at the age of 69 due to multiple health issues and obstructive sleep apnea. As soon as the news of his demise broke, many celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol and others pay their heartfelt tributes to him.

Bappi Lahiri's last rites was performed by his son Bappa in Mumbai today.