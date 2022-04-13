Amitabh Bachchan Wishes ‘Love, Luck And Light’ To Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Ahead Of Their Wedding

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media account on Wednesday to wish Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as the couple commenced their pre-wedding festivities. Mr Bachchan, who will soon be sharing the screen with Alia and Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, shared the 'Kesariya’ video from the film.

Big B shared the special clip on his Instagram account and wrote, “Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days ❤️ Let’s kickstart the celebration with something special from Team Brahmāstra ✨” Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have confirmed the wedding date and venue to the paparazzi, earlier in the evening. Alia and Ranbir are all set to get tie the knot on Thursday. The wedding will take place at the Vastu apartment in Bandra, Mumbai.

For the uninitiated, Alia and Ranbir hosted their family members and close friends for a pre-wedding haldi and mehendi function on Wednesday. Several members of the industry and their family members including Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Rima Jain, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar among others were spotted by the shutterbugs at the venue.

According to various media reports, Ranbir and Alia’s nuptials will be an intimate but posh affair. The couple plan on following it up with a grand reception where the duo will host their friends and colleagues from the film industry.