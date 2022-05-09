Amjad Khan's Son Shadaab Recalls His Rage When His Father Died; 'I Hit The Doctor, Smashed Crockery'

Amjad Khan, the name needs no introduction! The actor who immortalised the role of Gabbar Singh in Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra starrer Sholay, redefined the role of villains in the Hindi Film Industry. His dialogues from the film continue to stay in everyone's hearts even after decades of the film's release.

When Amjad Khan passed away at the age of 48, the entire film industry drown in grief and deep sorrow. Recently, in an interview with ETimes, the late actor's son Shadaab Khan recalled his father's passing away and how it affected him.

The Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat actor said, "It was a Sunday (July 2, 1992). I had come home from outside. It was evening time. My mom said that I should wake up dad as he's been sleeping since some time. When I reached him, I found he was cold. We called the doctor who was nearby and he said that he's probably got a heart attack. The doctor asked for water soluble adrenalin injection."

Shadaab said that he drove like a mad man and returned with the injection, only to be informed by the doctor that his father had already passed away.

"I drove like a mad man and returned with the injection. I couldn't get it very easily and finally found one at a chemist near Asha Parekh Hospital. I returned, handed over the injection to the doctor and looked at him very expectantly but he said, "We don't need this injection anymore." I asked him, "Is he going to be okay?". He replied, "No, you are just a few seconds late." I hit the doctor, slugged one of my dad's closest friends and smashed crockery. I went on to bang my fist into the wall, which took a very long time to heal," Khan told the tabloid.

In the same interview, Shadaab also shared how a gangster from Middle East offered to help his family when producers ran away with Rs 1.25 Crore post his father's death. However, Shadaab's mother refused to seek his help.

"About four months after my dad passed away, a gangster from the Middle East called and wanted to speak to my mother. He told her that he had heard from unconfirmed sources that the industry owed her (late) husband Rs 1.25 crore. He further said that he would give her that amount in 3 days because her husband was a good man. My mother flatly refused, saying that her husband never took favours from the underworld. My mother put the lives of Seemab and my sister Ahlam back on track," Khan was quoted as saying.

He revealed that post his father's untimely demise, his mother got into the construction business and added that if she hadn't been strong at that time, he and his family would have been on the streets.