Amrita Rao Reveals She Had Rejected The Offer To Be YRF's 'In-House Heroine'; Had Told This To Aditya Chopra

Amrita Rao made her acting debut with Ab Ke Baras in 2002 and went on to star in films like Ishq Vishq, Main Hoon Na, Welcome To Sajjanpur amongst others. Recently the actress took to her YouTube channel to share a video in which she revealed that back in 2011, she had turned down the offer to be an in-house Yash Raj Films' talent.

The video began with Amrita and her husband RJ Anmol talking about how she was feeling 'really low' after they watched Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Luv Ka The End together in a theatre. Amrita recalled wondering why she wasn't offered such a clean family film with Yash Raj Films' as she thought that she deserved it.

Amrita said that Amol got teary-eyed looking at her dejection which made her realise that she has been blessed with such a precious soulmate and that she should value that instead of getting upset about things she does not have.

The actress said that a few months later, she received a call from YRF honcho Aditya Chopra who asked her to drop by at his office for a meeting. He revealed to her that he was creating a bank of actors who would be a part of YRF films and wanted Amrita to be a part of it.

Amrita revealed that Aditya explained to her that his films are not just for family audiences and asked her if she still had reservations about kissing on screen or if she is 'open to trying different things'. At the end of the meeting, Aditya also told her that there is no 'formality' and if she was not comfortable, all she needed to do was text him 'no' and he would understand her decision.

Amrita said that after hearing Aditya Chopra's pitch, she was quite impressed but that's when her dilemma started. The actress said that she discussed Aditya Chopra's offer with Anmol and Sooraj Barjatya, both of whom advised her to follow her heart. On the other hand, when she informed her manager about her meeting with Chopra, he told that she could make crores of rupees with the brand endorsement and film offers once her name got associated with Yash Raj Films.

The Vivah actress said that she soon realized that she couldn't compromise on her principles. "When I came home in the evening, I was very confused and then I just felt that the thing I was chasing after, when I finally got it, maybe I don't want it at all," Rao said in the video.

The actress said, "I told Aditya Chopra that I am in a very soulful relationship and as much as your offer is so prestigious, I will not be able to do justice to it." The filmmaker respected Amrita's decision and hoped to have an offer for her in the future. Anmol shared that Aditya Chopra was the first person from the film industry to know about Amrita's relationship with him.

Meanwhile in the same video, Amrita also revealed that she was also offered Neal 'n' Nikki and Bachna Ae Haseeno. However, she rejected those offers as she was not comfortable performing kissing scenes.