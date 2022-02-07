Amrita Rao Reveals She Had An Eerie Experience On The Day Of Lata Mangeshkar's Demise

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's demise on Sunday (February 6) is a huge loss for the entire nation. Since yesterday, tributes have been pouring in for the melody queen from all nooks and corners. Amid this, actress Amrita Rao in a chat with a leading tabloid recalled having an eerie experience before she learnt of Lata Mangeshkar's demise.

The Main Hoon Na actress told Hindustan Times, "I woke up that morning and the first image that came to my mind was Lata ji's. Something told me she has moved on. (This was) Before even reading or knowing anything. I kind of knew... I don't know what to call it. It was an intuition, maybe."

Interestingly, Rao was a part of a television show called Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai which was loosely inspired by the life of Lata Mangeshkar and her sister Asha Bhosle. The actress' character Kalyani Gaikwad was based on the veteran singer.

Amrita told the tabloid that she is blessed and privileged to be the only actress to essay a character which was inspired by Lata Mangeshkar.

Speaking about how she had prepped for her role, the actress revealed, "With that came a lot of responsibility and hard work. I had to look at her pictures and videos to understand her body language. We were given a lot of information on her journey, how her father inspired her, etc. I was living Lata ji's life, and it was incredible."

Amrita who enjoys singing herself revealed that she has grown up listening to Lataji's songs and considered her to be her first teacher as she learnt rhythm through her songs.

Further, Amrita said that she never had the privilege of interacting with the singing legend. She added that her dream of the 'Nightingale Of India' playbacking for her will now remain unfulfilled.

Workwise, Amrita was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray.