Amrita Rao & RJ Anmol Recall Losing A Baby In Surrogacy; Actress Says 'This Is Not In Your Hands'

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are quite active on their YouTube channel 'Couple Of Things' wherein they share unknown anecdotes and details from their personal life. In one of their latest videos, the couple have opened up on their pregnancy struggle.

Speaking about her struggle to conceive, Amrita revealed that she went in and around the gynaec's clinic' for three years. Initially, the doctor advised them to go for IUI, but it didn't bear any result. Post this, they were suggested to opt for surrogacy.

Recalling her reaction, the Ishq Vishk actress said, "Frankly I was like hann hann mujhe pregnant nahi banna padega na, theek hai (I wouldn't get pregnant right then it's okay). Of course, there are many factors that the baby will get a lot of qualities of that surrogate mother and not what the original mother can give to the baby."

Anmol revealed that he interviewed the surrogate mother and went ahead with the process. He recalled how the doctor asked him if they were sure about surrogacy since Amrita has a healthy body.

He further said that after a while, the doctor called him up and said that the surrogate mother was pregnant and 'the baby has a 'heartbeat'. However, a few days later they were informed that they lost the baby.

Speaking about it, Anmol admitted that it still breaks his heart. On the other hand, Amrita said, "Aspiring parents, I don't think you need to be so emotional...This is not in our hands."

The couple revealed that after taking a break, they opted for IVF but nothing happened. They went through the procedure for the second time, but it failed to yield any result. Amrita recalled, "Every time the nurse used to come to give me those hormonal shots I used to hate it. They were painless but I used to hate it. After that, I decided not to do IVF again."

Amrita and Anmol revealed that they even visited a temple and an ayurvedic doctor. "The medicines are very heaty and I was getting all these rashes on my face. Every time I had these my skin used to burst with the rash and I used to tell the doctor that the medicines aren't agreeing with me," Amrita opened up on her experience.

The actress confessed that after trying for many years, she thought, "Baccha karna chahiye bhi ya nahi (Should we even have a child). Will we be able to bring up babies with the hectic lives we have? Zaroori hai ya nahi (Is it important)?" Anmol said that there came a point where they started thinking that they will not have a baby. The couple then went for a holiday to Ko Samui in Thailand.

Amrita said that in March 2020, she felt like something was happening. After undergoing blood tests, the couple finally got the happy news on March 11, 2020. In November 2020, they were blessed with a baby boy Veer.