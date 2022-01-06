Amrita Rao's Mother Had Refused To Meet RJ Anmol For Nearly A Year When The Latter Started Dating Her Daughter

Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol have been winning hearts on social media with their series Couple Of Things. Recently the couple roped in their family members for the latest episode wherein they shared some interesting details about Amrita-Amol's love story.

Amrita's mother Kanchan Rao revealed that she refused to meet Anmol for several months when she learnt that they were in a relationship.

Amrita Rao Gives Hilarious Reaction To 'Jal Lijiye' Memes; Hubby Anmol Says 'She's So Naughty'

Rao said, "I had doubts and so many questions. I never ever wanted her to be with somebody from the industry, because it is very unpredictable, the life of an actor. That was my concern."

She admitted that she had reservations when she found out that Anmol is from the media and added, "Radio ka mujhe pata hi nahi tha ki woh kya hai, kaise hota hai, kya career hota hai (I knew nothing about how radio works, what they do), how stable they are in their work, nothing I knew. She said, 'Mummy, at least meet up with him.' I said I am not interested, I don't want to even meet him."

Amrita Rao Says When Anmol Confessed His Love For Her, She Was Mentally In A Friendship Zone

Amrita went on to reveal that her mother refused to meet Anmol for nearly a year who said that he was fine with it. Anmol said that he wanted to give her time to come around instead of rushing things. On the other hand, Anmol's parents revealed that they were apprehensive of whether a celebrity like Amrita would be able to adjust with a 'normal family' like theirs.

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Amrita and Anmol got hitched in 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, son Veer in November 2020. With regards, Amrita was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray in 2019.