Meri Pyaari Bindu To Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Flops Before An Action Hero That Deserved To Be BO Hits

Ayushmann Khurrana entered Bollywood with Shoojit Sircar's 2012 sleeper hit Vicky Donor and has come a long way in his career.

After a successful entry into the Hindi film industry, he delivered hits like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Adhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, and Bala among others. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, he delivered many back-to-back successes and established himself among the most successful stars of his generation.

However, currently, the actor has been going through a rough patch with his last few releases failing to make a mark at the box office. Last week, he returned to theatres with Anirudh Iyer's An Action Hero co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat.

Upon its release, the action thriller received majorly positive reviews and everyone was expecting it to do well at the ticket window. However, the film has been underperforming ever since the first day of its release.

Previously too, several promising films of Ayushmann Khurrana turned out to be huge flops. Let's look at the list of commercially failed movies of the actor that deserved to be box office hits.