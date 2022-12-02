An Action Hero LEAKED Online: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Action Comedy Thriller Available For Free Download Online

Ayushmann Khurrana has been on a roll this year. After all, he has given two big releases this year - Anek and Doctor G and is now making the headlines for his new release An Action Hero. The Anirudh Iyer directorial has been an action comedy thriller and among the most talked about releases of the year. Interestingly, it marks Ayushmann's first collaboration with Jaideep Ahlawat. As the duo has been busy promoting the movie together and An Action Hero is making the headlines for an unfortunate reason as it has fallen prey to piracy.

According to media reports, An Action Hero has been leaked online within hours of its theatrical release. The reports suggested that the movie is available for free download in HD Print on several torrent sites includingFilmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, Movierulz, Telegram etc. To note, apart from An Action Hero, Kartik Aaryan's Freddy was also attacked by piracy giant and leaked online today. Besides, movies Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, Ajay Devgn's crime thriller Drishyam 2, Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai etc have also fallen prey to piracy of late. With piracy attacking An Action Hero, the online leak is likely to affect the box office collections of the action comedy thriller.

To note, An Action Thriller will be witnessing strong competition from Drishyam 2 and Bhediya at the box office and it will be interesting to see how the Ayushmann starrer will perform on ticket windows. Meanwhile, An Action Hero has opened to low reviews from critics. In fact, an overseas reviewer called the movie quite boring. He tweeted, "First Review #AnActionHero ! Dull & Boring flick ! #AyushmannKhurrana Boxoffice Bad Luck going on".

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana has been all praises for An Action Hero. He said, "It is a genre breaker for me. It is different from my staple genre of social-comedy and there is no message in it. There is pure thrill. It is a roller coaster ride. This film is about an extraordinary man in an ordinary situation. The emotion of revenge is an ordinary thing but if a superstar happens to be in that ordinary situation, how does he deal with it, is what the story is about".