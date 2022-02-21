Ananya Panday Has This To Say About Notion That Younger Generation Just Wants To Go From One Partner To Other

Ananya Panday in a recent chat shared her idea on the notion that the present generation goes from one relationship to the next. The actress along with her Gehraiyaan co-stars were promoting their film which released on Amazon Prime video.

During the Q&A session with 'We Are Yuvaa' when one of the 'Indian parents' claimed, "Today's generation just wants to go from one partner to the other, to the next, Ananya addressed this notion and said that youngsters don't want to settle for something which they are not fully satisfied with.

The actress explained "I definitely think there is more access to meet more people and I think it also comes from what Deepika was saying about putting yourself first. You don't want to settle and I don't think that should be taken in a bad way as well. I probably don't see it in a casual sense but I would see it as you don't want to settle for something that doesn't make you as happy or would not satisfy you as much."

Touted to be a take on modern day relationships, Gehraiyaan stars Ananya Panday as Tia whose boyfriend Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi) has an affair with her cousin Alisha (Deepika Padukone).

With respect to personal life, Ananya is rumoured to be dating her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter. While they haven't confirmed their relationship yet, the duo is often spotted vacaying together.