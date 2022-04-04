Ananya Panday And Ishaan Khatter Part Ways After Dating For Three Years?

Ever since Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter shared screen space in the 2020 film Khaali Peeli, rumours of them being a couple often surfaced on the internet. Though the duo remained tight-lipped about their relationship, their secret vacations and public outings had a different story.

Recently, Ananya had joined Ishaan for the latter's brother Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash in Goa and was spotted having a great time there.

But now, if the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, Ananya and Ishaan have called it quits after being together for three years. One hears that it was a mutual call and that the couple ended their relationship on a positive note.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "The two bonded well on the sets of Khaali Peeli and that led to the beginning of a new journey. However, after living their lives together for 3 years, they have decided to finally end their relationship. It has been a mutual call and the things have ended on a positive note. The two will continue to be cordial going forward."

The source further told that Ananya and Ishaan are open to doing a film together if an offer comes their way and are handling the breakup with maturity.

"It's all fine for them on the friendship front, and they have parted ways on a good note. They realised that their way of looking at things was a little different from each other and hence the decision," the portal quoted the source as saying.

Earlier, Ananya during a fan segment in an interview with an entertainment portal, was asked about her relationship status. Initially, the actress tried to dodge the question, but eventually, said that she is happy. However, now, reports of her breakup with her alleged beau Ishaan might come across as a heartbreaking news for her fans.