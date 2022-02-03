Ananya Panday Asks Fans To Guess What DP Is Doing In These Hilarious BTS From The Sets Of Gehraiyaan!

Ananya Panday has currently been riding the high horse with her upcoming release Gehraiyaan. Today the actress took to her social media reposting hilarious BTS from the sets of the shoot, featuring Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa, which were posted by director Shakun Batra.

In one video, she can be seen swimming with the title track of Gehraiyaan playing in the background. In the other one, she is seen goofing around with Deepika and Dhairya Karwa. In the picture, Ananya asked fans to guess what DP is doing.

On the work front, Ananya is currently gearing up for Gehraiyaan. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Liger in the pipeline.