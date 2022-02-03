Ananya Panday Asks Fans To Guess What DP Is Doing In These Hilarious BTS From The Sets Of Gehraiyaan!

Ananya
Panday
has
currently
been
riding
the
high
horse
with
her
upcoming
release
Gehraiyaan.
Today
the
actress
took
to
her
social
media
reposting
hilarious
BTS
from
the
sets
of
the
shoot,
featuring
Deepika
Padukone
and
Dhairya
Karwa,
which
were
posted
by
director
Shakun
Batra.
In
one
video,
she
can
be
seen
swimming
with
the
title
track
of
Gehraiyaan
playing
in
the
background.
In
the
other
one,
she
is
seen
goofing
around
with
Deepika
and
Dhairya
Karwa.
In
the
picture,
Ananya
asked
fans
to
guess
what
DP
is
doing.