ananya-panday-confides-in-suhana-khan-and-shanaya-kapoor-when-trolls-target-her-over-weight-and-look

Ever since Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, her battles with trolls have been constant. It's been a couple of years since Ananya made a foray into industry, but even today, she is often attacked by trolls over her weight, look and fashion.

During her recent conversation with Elle India, Ananya said that she is blessed to have best friends like Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, who understand what it is like to be under scrutiny all the time, because they belong to industry as well.

She said, "When you have to deal with constant comments about your weight, looks and style from a very young age, it can get a little scary. It's great to have someone who understands this feeling and is there to support you no matter what. I can call either of them at any time of the day or night and I know they'll understand me without any judgement. And that's a relationship that I want to hold on to for the rest of my life."

She further said that besides her close friends, there are so many people that she looks up to, because they inspire her.

She said that when it comes to actors, she looks up to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, because of the balance that she sees in them. She said that Kareena and Alia don't shy away from any kind of cinema and do a little bit of everything. And they're so good at what they do.

"I don't think that there are any roles that they've done that I feel like I could have done justice to; because they've been phenomenal in everything. But I would love to play someone like Geet, that Kareena played in Jab We Met. Because I felt that it was such an arc in that character. There were so many subtle nuances and so many changes in her personality. But I look up to both of them for their personalities off screen too," said the Gehraiyaan actress.