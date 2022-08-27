Ananya Panday Gets Trolled Mercilessly For Her 'Hollywood' Dialogue In Liger

A couple of days ago, Puri Jagannadh's Liger featuring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda hit the theatres, but unfortunately, failed to live up to the moviegoers' expectations. As expected, the film garnered a lot of criticism from moviegoers and film critics. Amid all the negative reactions, a scene of Ananya from Liger is going viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.

In the viral scene, Ananya's character is seen telling Vijay's character that she is heading to Hollywood to pursue her acting career.

Sharing that particular scene on Twitter, a netizen said, "I am still laughing.. Kya Matlab, Hollywood actresses like Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson etc. will have to compete with Ananya Panday now..."

Another netizen wrote on Twitter, "What made writer's of this film to write such dialogue..."

"Struggler didi pehle acting ka meaning samjlo 😭😭😭 Hollywood ka baad me dekh lenge. What made writer's of this film to write such dialogue for this Nepo product 🤣🤣🤣🤡. #AnanyaPanday #Liger #VijayDevarakonda #AnanyaPandey," tweeted one more user.

"Watching Liger, in the movie, Ananya Pandey says she's going to Hollywood to become an actress and someone yelled "your nepotism won't work there" 😭😭😭😭😭," tweeted another netizen.

While most of the netizens trolled her left, right and center, others defended her and said that they do not understand why she is only being trolled, as her co-star Vijay Deverakonda deserves criticism as well.

"People are mocking #AnanyaPandey obviously she acted horribly...but the fact that ananya charged only 3cr while #VijayDevarakonda charged 35 cr for his horribly acting 🤡," tweeted a netizen.

One more netizen came out in support of Ananya and tweeted, "Yes the movie is bad. Yes the direction is bad. Yes the acting of everyone in the cast is bad. Then wtf Vijay Deverakonda is getting sympathy after all his arrogance, and Puri, Ananya and Karan are getting trashed? How come Vijay gets an easy pass?"

What's your take on the entire fiasco? Tell us in the comments section below.

(Social media posts are unedited.)