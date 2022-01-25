Ananya Panday Gets Uncomfortable In Short Red Dress; Trolls Tease Her Over Her 'Struggle' With Outfit

A few days ago, the trailer of Shakun Batra's much-awaited film Gehraiyaan released on YouTube, and now, the cast of the film has already kickstarted the promotions of the film. Earlier today, Ananya Panday was snapped along with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Mumbai for Gehraiyaan promotions, and guess what? Trolls couldn't stop talking about Ananya's outfit! Ever since her video from the film's promotions have surfaced on social media, they have been trolling the actress, because they found her very 'uncomfortable' in her red outfit.

An Instagram user wrote, "Struggle queen ki kapde bhi struggle karti hai kya?"

"Oh no... the "struggle queen" struggles with her dresses as well? Too much drama," wrote another user.

One more user wrote, "Such a great struggle to manage these shorts 👏 Big salute for your struggle."

"She never misses an opportunity to make fun of herself," wrote one more netizen.

"Why you wearing these types of dress which you can't carry confidently or you always feeing uncomfortable wearing these type's of dresses in public?" commented one more user while reacting to the video.

Clearly, Ananya's video didn't go down well with netizens and they were quick to poke fun at her. Having said that, it's not the first time when Ananya has become the victim of online trolling. Ever since she made her Bollywood debut, she has been in the radar of trolls and naysayers.

Coming back to Gehraiyaan, the film will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

(Social media posts are unedited.)