Ananya Panday: I Wanted An Ideal Man Who Would Be Madly In Love With Me And Look At Me With Love Struck Eyes

As Ananya Panday leaves no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film Gehraiyaan, she opens up about her idea of perfect relationship, and what she would expect from her partner.

Speaking about the same, she told Hindustan Times, "While I was growing up, I watched a lot of Shah Rukh Khan's (actor) films, and I wanted an ideal man who would be madly in love with me and look at me with love struck eyes. After a while, I realised that love is a lot about communication and friendship."

While Ananya has never made her relationship official, rumours suggest that she is dating her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter. From holidaying to partying together, the duo has been spotted together several times and left netizens wondering if they are more than just good friends.

Coming back to Ananya, she also spoke about her character in Gehraiyaan and said that she has always been attracted to complex characters which help her evolve as an actor and as a person too.

"I'm hoping this paves way for more complex, flawed, powerful and strong female characters," added Ananya.

When the trailer of Gehraiyaan was unveiled, it started a debate on social media about infidelity. On this, Ananya clarified that her film is not glorifying or promoting infidelity, but observing a story of four people.

"We aren't endorsing and glorifying infidelity; we're simply observing how four people would behave in a certain situation. But everyone will have a different opinion on it and I'm looking forward to the debates going to take place," said Ananya.

In the same interview, she also lauded her co-star Deepika Padukone and said that she's as beautiful on the inside as on the outside.