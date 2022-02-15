Ananya Panday Is Helped By Gehraiyaan Co-Star Deepika Padukone For A Challenging Yoga Pose In This Unseen Pic

It is not a hidden fact that Ananya Panday has come on to share a close bond with her Gehraiyaan co-star Deepika Padukone from the time they started shooting the movie. Now in an unseen picture, Deepika can be seen helping Ananya pull off a challenging yoga pose. The picture was originally shared by celebrity yoga instructor Anshuka who has worked with the actresses in Gehraiyaan.

Talking about the same, Ananya Panday shared the picture wherein Deepika Padukone can be seen helping her to balance her Yoga posture while she is being lifted by Anshuka by the legs. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress can be seen holding Ananya's waist to get her balance correct. Deepika can be seen wearing a black crop top and leggings.

While Ananya Panday can be seen wearing a light pink crop top and black leggings. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress captioned it using a 'Yoga Time' sticker. Take a look at the post.

The original post that was shared by Anshuka was captioned stating, "Partner work helping us trust, love & let go. Training @deepikapadukone and @ananyapanday was a dream for #Gehraiyaan, a memory I will hold close to my heart. Let's not forget to love ourselves, trust ourselves so we can let go and let others in."

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday's performance as the naive and vulnerable Tia is being appreciated by the masses. The plot has her fiance played by Siddhant Chaturvedi begin an adulterous relationship with her own cousin sister essayed by Deepika Padukone. In a recent interview with Healthshots, the Student Of The Year 2 actress said how she will not be okay with infidelity in a relationship.

Ananya Panday said, "I would not like to say that I have had an experience of infidelity because I am still so young... But I don't think that the kind of person that I am, I will be okay with it (infidelity). That's because I am an extremely loyal person. I place honesty and trust above all else. So, I would not be okay with it."

The movie Gehraiyaan has been helmed by Shakun Batra. It also stars Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.