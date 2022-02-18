    For Quick Alerts
      Ananya Panday Is The Most Gorgeous Jalpari, Her Underwater Pictures Are A Proof!

      Ananya Panday is the talk of the town nowadays for her fabulous performance in 'Gehraiyaan'. The young star's character of 'Tia' is being very much relished by the audience and the critics. The actress recently shared pictures from an underwater photoshoot.

      Ananya Panday's performance in 'Gehraiyaan' has raised the expectation from her fans. It's a phenomenal performance by the actress at such a young age. Recently the actress took to her social media handle and shared some underwater photoshoot pictures. She wore a sizzling white bikini and posed fluently with utmost grace. She justified the images by calling herself a 'Jalpari'. Seems like the actress is surely diving deep into the success of 'Gehraiyaan'.

      जलपरी 🧜🏼‍♀️ ✨ #GehraiyaanOnPrime, watch now!

      The audience is showing an immense love for Ananya's character of 'Tia' in 'Gehraiyaan'. She has proved her potential as an actress with such a mature performance.

      Ananya is all set to make her pan India debut with like her alongside Vijay Deverakonda and she is also soon to be seen in Excel Entertainment's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

      Story first published: Friday, February 18, 2022, 14:46 [IST]
      X