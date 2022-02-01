Ananya Panday On Gehraiyaan: Hope People See A Different Side Of Me; I Want The Audience To Like My Work

Actress Ananya Panday is pretty enthralled about her upcoming release Gehraiyaan, which marks her first collaboration with director Shakun Batra, actress Deepika Padukone and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. When asked what she expects from the film's release, she said that she wants the audience to like her work, and she is hopeful that her fans will see a different side of her as an actor.

During the promotions of Gehraiyaan, Ananya told Times Of India that she has always wanted to be an actor.

Speaking about Gehraiyaan, Ananya said, "This is only my fourth film. From the time I started out, I had realised that this is what I want to do for the rest of my life. There is a lot that I want to do, show, achieve and continuously grow with. With Gehraiyaan, I figured that this is the kind of cinema I want to do where you are lost in the process of acting and where one gets to play off of the performances of some fantastic actors."

She further added, "I hope Gehraiyaan creates a new path for me and people see a different side of me. I have seen the film, but the first time I see my work, I am extremely critical. Also, I have seen it in parts during the dubbing. Now, I want to see it in one flow. I want the audience to like my work. I am curious to see their and my own reaction to my performance."

Ever since the trailer of Gehraiyaan got unveiled on YouTube, netizens have been debating over its infidelity concept. While some are looking forward to the film, others are disappointed by the trailer, because they felt that the film is glorifying infidelity.

Well, we can only find out what the film has in store for us after its release i.e., on February 11, 2022.