Ananya Panday On Gehraiyaan Negative Reviews: Everyone Is Meant To Have An Opinion

Actress Ananya Panday is not bothered about the negative reviews that her latest release Gehriayaan received from a section of netizens and critics. She feels that the film was supposed to start a debate/conversation hence, she is okay with people's positive and negative reactions.

Ananya told ETimes, "We always said this is an honest film about real complex relationships. We were completely open to opinions and discussions because that is what art is right? It is subjective. Everyone is meant to have an opinion. As long as it affects people and invokes some sort of emotion in them (it's okay)."

She further added that she is overwhelmed with all the love and the relatability that people felt with Gehraiyaan. She further said that some people watched the film and felt a certain way, they slept and woke up and the film stayed with them. So, she does not think she could have asked for anything better.

During the same conversation, when Ananya was asked if she is keen to do more darker roles, she said, "Definitely. I know that I don't want to tie myself into any box because I have also grown up watching those typical Bollywood 'masala' entertainers, romantic comedies, so I want to do a little bit of everything."

She went on to add that Gehraiyaan has helped her in believing in herself a little bit more and reassured her that people do want to watch the complex and dark realities of life.

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan features Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.