Ananya Panday On Infidelity: I Am An Extremely Loyal Person, I Would Not Be Okay With It

As Gehraiyaan takes social media by storm, actress Ananya Panday shares her take on infidelity and says that being an extremely honest person, she will never be okay with infidelity in relationship.

Ananya was speaking to Healthshots during the promotions of Gehraiyaan, wherein she spoke about infidelity and said, "I would not like to say that I have had an experience of infidelity, because I am still so young... But I don't think that the kind of person that I am, I will be okay with it (infidelity). That's because I am an extremely loyal person. I place honesty and trust above all else. So, I would not be okay with it."

However, she further asserted that after doing Gehraiyaan, she has learnt not to be judgemental. So rather than shunning the person out completely, she may try to understand the reasons behind why he did it.

She also added that she does not think that anything in life is unforgivable or irreparable.

"But it completely depends. I can sit here and say that 'I am not okay with it', but I will never completely know how I am going to react unless I am in the situation myself," added Ananya.

In the same interview, she also spoke about the importance of self-love and said that she always says that 'Main apni favourite hun', and she is learning to love herself more every day.

"I can't say that I am completely in love with myself, and I am above everyone else. I don't even want to think that way! But self love is so important, and we often overlook that. Especially when we are in relationships, we put our everything in our partner, and we empty out our whole love ka tank into the other person and don't leave anything for ourselves," added Ananya.

On a related note, netizens have been praising Ananya for her mature performance in Gehraiyaan.