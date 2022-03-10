Ananya Panday On Starting Her Film Career At An Early Age: Back Then, I Had Felt Disconnected From My Friends

Ananya Panday made her debut in the film industry with Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2 when she was 21. In a recent interaction with a leading tabloid, the actress opened up on starting her career at an early age.

The actress told Bombay Times, "I feel like when I came on Karan's show, I was just about 19. It feels like a long time ago, though it has been just about three-four years. At that time, I was coming from a really protected environment; I hadn't seen or experienced much. I had not fully started working at that time. It's not like I have done much work or experienced too much even now, but when you start working early on, it does help you grow up faster."

Ananya Panday Has This To Say About Notion That Younger Generation Just Wants To Go From One Partner To Other

Talking about beginning her film journey at an early age, Ananya admitted that it temporarily distanced her from her friend circle. She said that she was going to work when some of her friends were in still in school and college.

The Gehraiyaan actress said, "All my friends were still in school and some in college while I was going to work. Back then, I had felt disconnected from them. Today, I am back to being them and I am regaining my balance now."

Ananya Panday On Infidelity: I Am An Extremely Loyal Person, I Would Not Be Okay With It

Ananya told the tabloid that she values the experience of working adding that there's no textbook in the world that can educate one like workplace. She revealed that while shooting for different films, she would make it a point to observe the working of every department, how each of it contributed to the larger picture and how each one has a specific role to play. Ananya said that she learned from each and everyone of them.

Emphasizing on the importance of being aware of every department and its role in helping an actor to evolve, Panday said that she has seen how it all contributes to building up a character from paper to reel. The Kaali Peeli actress said that she had the pleasure of meeting and interacting with some amazing technicians who gave her an insight into the work that they were doing.

Looking back at her journey, Ananya said that in the last three-four years, she has seen a fair share of success and failure, both personally and professionally. She added that these things forced her to grow up sooner that she would have liked however, she has no complaints about it. She said that she always had this side to herself and is just growing into her true self every single day.

With respect to Ananya's upcoming projects, the actress will next be seen in Vijay Deverakonda's Liger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.