Ananya Panday Reacts To Break Up Rumours With Ishaan Khatter; 'There Are Days When I Feel A Little Upset'

If reports are to be believed, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter who were apparently daring each other, have parted their ways. The rumours of their romance started during the promotions of Khaali Peeli. Many media portals reported that the duo is more than just co-stars or friends. Soon, they started vacationing together. Not so long ago, when Shahid Kapoor celebrated his birthday in the presence of his family and close friends, Ananya also made it to the special guest list, which subtly confirmed her alleged relationship with Ishaan.

While none of them have openly admitted their relationship, rumours suggest that they have mutually ended their relationship owing to work commitments.

In her recent tete-a-tete with News18, when Ananya was asked if she gets affected when a lot is written about her personal lives, she said, "I think I have got better for sure. There are days when I feel a little upset or bogged down by certain things."

"But I try to switch off. I try to spend time with my friends and family. I try to remember that is just the digital world and there's a whole actual world out there with people who I love and who love me back. I usually deal with it quite humorously," added Ananya.

With respect to work, Ananya was last seen in Gehraiyaan. When asked if the success of the film has made her more confident as an actor, she said, "Most definitely. When there's appreciation and people enjoy my performance or find some relatability to the character, it always feels good and very encouraging."

She further said that she is grateful that she has received a lot of love since her very first film. She concluded by saying that she hopes to keep learning and growing.