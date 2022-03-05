ananya-panday-reacts-to-ruthless-comments-that-she-plays-herself-in-films

While many of her fans were impressed by her work in her latest release Gehraiyaan, there was a section of netizens who posted ruthless comment like 'Ananya only plays herself in her films'. In her recent tete-a-tete with Elle India, when Ananya was asked how she looks at such negative comments, she clarified that all her characters are pretty far from how she is as a person.

She said that there are parts of herself that she borrows from and injects into her characters, but she also changes and discovers parts of herself after playing them. So, there's always a fluidity between her as a person and her characters.

"I never want to feel like I've arrived. I do not want to ever get so complacent. I want to keep learning, keep growing and I want to put myself in uncomfortable situations as an actor so that I can learn and grow from there," added Ananya.

While speaking about herself, she said that she is an ambivert.

"I may lean a little more towards the extroverted side, but I do have an incredibly private, shy side as well. On some days, I just want to be in bed, watch movies all day, and on some days, I want to go solo-backpacking! I don't even know who I am honestly; I'm all over the place," shared the Khaali Peeli actress.

In the same interview, she also spoke about infidelity, which her last release Gehraiyaan deals with, and said that she can never be okay with infidelity, as she is an extremely loyal person.

"I'm an extremely loyal person and to me, trust and communication, and honesty are very important in a relationship. But from Gehraiyaan, my takeaway is to not be judgemental about relationships that you don't know about, or situations that you're not in," said Ananya.