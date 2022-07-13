Ananya Panday Reveals Hrithik Roshan Was Her Childhood Crush; 'I Was Obsessed With Him'

Ananya Panday in her new interview, revealed that she had a huge crush on Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and was obsessed with him as kid. She even recalled how she once left our parents embarrassed at a birthday party when she started screaming the War actor's name.

ETimes quoted Ananya as saying, "I was obsessed with Hrithik Roshan. I think I was 2 or 3 when Kaho Na Pyar Hai came out. And then I saw him at some birthday party and I started screaming, 'Hrithik! Hrithik!'. I had just started talking. My parents just reacted and said, 'This is not our child'. I am a big Hrithik Roshan fan."

In the same interview, the Student Of The Year 2 actress also talked about heartbreaks and said that the best way to deal with them is to go all emotional.

Ananya told the tabloid, "I am the kind of person who believes in going through all the emotions and letting it all out. By keeping our emotions in, we think that we're being strong. We tell ourselves, 'no I won't cry' but that suppressing of emotions always catches up to you some time later. I feel it's okay to cry your heart out and listen to all the Arijit Singh songs that you can. Eat how much ever ice cream you want to and you'll be okay one day. Also, I don't think there's a better medicine than spending time with your best friends."

She called her mother Bhavana Pandey her emotional anchor, and said that she is very easy to talk to about everything as she is very chilled out in that way. She further added that she is surrounded by the best girl friends in the world. Ananya said that she is lucky to have such a strong support system.

Ananya further said that her star kid status has never bogged her down. She told the portal that despite having grown up, she continues to make mistakes and learns from them. Calling it a part of human nature and growing up process, she added that she doesn't see her experience being harder than anyone else's.

When it comes to movies, Ananya Panday's next is the pan-India film, Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Dropping hint about her character from the movie, the Gehraiyaan actress said that it's very masaledar and dramatic.