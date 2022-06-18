Ananya Panday: Shah Rukh Khan Made A Huge Contribution In Shaping Me Into The Person I Am Today

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan holds a special place in everyone's hearts. Not only a fabulous actor, he is a great orator as well. Not just common people, even our Bollywood stars are enamoured by his magnetic personality. One amongst them is Ananya Panday.

In her recent interview with HT Brunch, the Liger actress recalled how King Khan would train her and his daughter Suhana for sports day during their growing years.

She said, "Shah Rukh sir would help Suhana and me train for our sports day and our Taekwondo classes. In fact, one of them would always be present to help us out, be it for our annual day function, football matches, whatever it was. It was and still is like a large family. They were also huge inspirations while growing up."

Calling Shah Rukh Khan a huge inspiration, she continued, "Who isn't a fan of Shah Rukh Khan? But I am a very big fan of the person he is off-screen as well. He made a huge contribution in shaping me into the person I am today. He always ensured that we were raised well and were treated just like other kids."

Further, Ananya said that her life always revolved around films. The Gehraiyaan actress said, "I was obsessed with movies and still am! I would recreate scenes and the dances. I was so smitten by Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham that I copied almost every outfit she wore. I watched that film so many times that I can still recite it scene-by-scene! I was obsessed with Hrithik Roshan and I remember screaming his name when I spotted him somewhere."

In the same interview, Ananya also talked about dealing with trolls on social media. The actress said that she has learnt to develop a thick skin, and that her aim is to prove herself through her work.

"I learnt to develop a thick skin. I learnt this from my father. He also had people calling him various things when he was acting; he did not do as well in the industry as he wanted to. I won't say that it doesn't affect me, but I try my best to bounce back stronger. My aim is to prove myself through my work," she told the portal.

Speaking about Ananya Panday's upcoming projects, the actress will next be seen in Vijay Deverakonda's Liger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.