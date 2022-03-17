Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Gauri Khan & Others Glam Up For Shweta Bachchan’s Birthday Bash

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan celebrated her birthday today (March 17). On this special occasion, Shweta hosted a grand birthday bash which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood including Karan Johar, Gauri Khan among others.

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to his social media account a while back to share a slew of pictures from the party on his Instagram stories. The sneak peek included glimpses of celebrity guests such as Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and others having a gala time at the soiree.

Manish was also seen posing with birthday girl Shweta Bachchan whilst Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan were in attendance as well. From the pictures, one can assume that Shweta had chosen 'white’ as the colour theme for her guests’ attires as they all turned up in stunning white outfits.

Jai Anmol Ambani And Khrisha Shah Tie The Knot; Bachchans, Hema Malini & Other Celebs Attend The Wedding

Navya Naveli Nanda Says Shweta Bachchan Treats Her Differently From Her Brother; 'I've Seen It Happen At Home'

Meanwhile, Nitasha Nanda (Kareena Kapoor’s cousin) and Natasha Poonawalla were also spotted at the star-studded party. Besides the aforementioned guests, the paparazzi, who were present at the event, also clicked other celebrities arriving for the bash in the Juhu neighbourhood of Mumbai. They happened to spot Aryan Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan amongst others at the venue.