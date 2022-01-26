Ananya Panday Showcases All Her Fond Memories Through Gehraiyaan's Song Doobey

Ananya Panday recently took to her social media handle to share a delightful video wherein she gives a glimpse of all the fun moments in her life. However, the actress added a little 'Gehraiyaan' twist to the same as she used her upcoming movie's song 'Doobey' in the video. One can see all the lovely memories in Ananya's life ranging from her childhood to the present stage.

Talking about the same, Ananya Panday's video starts with a little Ananya waving at the camera and shifts to the actress' happy moments while vacationing or having some fun outings with her friends. From the Student Of The Year 2 actress trying out new dishes to her chilling by the sea, the video shows it all. Ananya captioned the same stating, "A deep dive into my life on my favourite song #Doobey!! Is it on loop for u guys too??" adding a wave and some heart emojis. Take a look at the same.

Ananya Panday's close friend and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan commented on the same stating, "Yes." The track 'Doobey' was released recently by the makers of Gehraiyaan and it marks the first song of the movie. The track has been crooned by Lothika. The song has been positively received by the audiences for its upbeat and breezy vibe.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Film Companion, Ananya Panday spoke about her Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra laughing after she had delivered an emotional scene in the movie. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress had said, "There was this scene where I really had to cry and put all my emotions. I was like, 'This is my big scene.' I marked it in the script. I was like, 'Today is going to be the day.' I have gone in, it was just me alone, Shakun was sitting outside. I have cried and cried, and I think Shakun is going to say, 'Wow, what a performance.' I come out and Shakun is just cracking up. He is just laughing in my face. I was like, 'Uh, have I done some really awful job?" adding that Batra cannot keep a straight face despite being a sensitive director. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles.