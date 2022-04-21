Ananya Panday Shares Her 'Happy Place' From The Sets Of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Gen Z star Ananya Panday has always been seen spreading rays of positivity with her fans through her social media. The actress also recently posted about her happy place.

The actress took to her social media and have seen sharing her happy moment and asking her fans to 'Share your positivity of the day'.

She wrote on the post, "MY HAPPY PLACE❤️

BEING IN FRONT OF THE CAMERA🎥"

"TELL US WHAT INSPIRES AND MOTIVATES U! #SOPOSITIVEDSR"

2 years ago, Ananya launched a special initiative, 'So Positive', against social media bullying on the occasion of World Social Media Day. The initiative aims at spreading awareness about social media bullying and spread positivity around.

On the work front, the actress has kickstarted shooting for her next by Excel Entertainment, Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Ananya is also the youngest to bag a Pan-India film so early on in her career with Liger, opposite south superstar, Vijay Deverakonda.