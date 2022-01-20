Ananya Panday Says Her Gehraiyaan Director Thought She Fainted When She Locked Herself In The Bathroom

The trailer of the movie Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa was released today (January 20). It received a lovely response from the movie buffs especially due to the intense performances and the complex plotline. In the trailer launch of the film, Ananya remembered an interesting incident from when she was narrated the script of the movie.

Talking about the same, Ananya Panday said, "When Shakun (director) and Ayesha (writer) were narrating the film to me. I actually was like 'Can I just go to the bathroom?' And then, I did not come out for 20 minutes. I think they got scared that I fainted in the bathroom or something. The fact was that I could not believe that this project was even going to come to me. I was just happy to be part of the film."

Ananya Panday further added that she was in a state of shock at that time as director Shakun Batra was always on her bucket list. The Student Of The Year 2 actress said, "Shakun Batra was literally on my bucket list and I was just in shock at the time. It has been my biggest blessing to be just a part of this film. The relationships that we have made in this film. We were all in Goa, together for two months, and that was probably the best thing because we became so close. Every single person who has worked on this film is like family to me now. Every moment, I think, (has contributed to) and I have changed not just as an actor but also as a person."

Talking about the movie, it will be released on Amazon Prime Videos on February 11, 2022. The movie revolves around adultery and complicated relationships. Ananya Panday plays the role of Tia in the film whose fiance essayed by Siddhant Chaturvedi has an affair with her own cousin portrayed by Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, apart from this, Ananya also has the pan-India movie Liger alongside South sensation Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from this, she will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.