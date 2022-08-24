ananya-panday-wants-people-to-like-her-as-an-actress

Actress Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Liger, which is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and it also stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan in the lead roles. The actress who is in the last leg of promotions, spoke to a media portal and shared her take on trolls.

When asked if she still gets affected by the amount of negativity thrown at her by trolls, she told India Today, "I think it depends on the day. Obviously, on some days, I get very affected. And then some days, I'm not bothered. And that's normal, that's a human reaction that you would have."

She further said that she has realized that there's nothing better than to just keep working hard and making sure that her work speaks for herself. She also asserted that people should also realize that they're only seeing a facet of her personality when they see her in interviews, or in public, but there's a lot more to a person than just a five-minute conversation that they see sometimes.

"But it's okay. I'm in no rush. I just want to prove myself and I want people to like me as an actor," concluded Panday.

Earlier, Ananya's actor-father Chunky Pandey also opened up about seeing his daughter trolled every now and then on social media and said that it affects him as a father, but he also understands that Ananya needs to be thick-skinned to survive in this ruthless industry.

Coming back to Liger, the film is all set to arrive in theatres tomorrow (August 25, 2022). While the trailer of the film received positive reactions from netizens, it is to be seen if the film will receive the same response.