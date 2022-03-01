Ananya Panday Wishes To Do Play THIS Character Of Zendaya In The Future

Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her latest film Gehraiyaan. Her performance in the movie has received a positive response from the critics and the fans. In the latest interaction, Ananya was quipped on other young global stars of her age like Zendaya who have received tremendous success in their acting career.

On this, Ananya Panday was all praises for Zendaya and hailed her HBO series Euphoria as her favourite show. The Student Of The Year 2 actress said, "I am so happy that you spoke about Zendaya because she is phenomenal! Euphoria is my favourite show." Ananya further added that she would love to play a character like Rue from Euphoria which is essayed by Zendaya.

The actress added, "As an actor, I don't want to tie myself down to anything. So I would love to play a character like that." Furthermore, Ananya Panday also spoke about the possibility of her venturing into Hollywood. On this, the Khaali Peeli actress said, "I would be really happy if I get to audition for something. There are so many interesting opportunities to work all over the world. With OTT, the world has become a much smaller place. You have access to so many different kinds of cinema in so many languages. So, why not?" Apart from this, the actress also spoke about her much-awaited pan-India film, Liger.

Ananya Panday said, "I went to the US last to shoot for LIGER. We shot with Mike Tyson there. It was so exciting. That's all I am going to say about the film right now." Earlier in a statement, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress had spoken about the response she has been getting for her act in Gehraiyaan.

The actress had said, "The response to the film has been so overwhelming and gratifying. I have been getting so many messages and calls since last night." She furthermore added, "My phone hasn't stopped ringing. I'm glad that so many people have resonated with Tia in such a big way." On the work front, apart from Liger, Ananya Panday will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.