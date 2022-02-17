ananya-panday-wants-to-work-with-suhana-khan-and-shanaya-kapoor-in-jee-le-zaraa-2

Actress Ananya Panday who is currently basking in the success of her last release Gehraiyaan, expresses her wish work with her childhood besties Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor in the sequel to Jee Le Zaraa 2. Not so long ago, Farhan Akhtar announced Jee Le Zaraa, which will mark the first collaboration of talented trio- Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Ananya said, "I think I screamed the loudest when I saw Jee Le Zaraa's poster, because I am dying to watch a film about three women, and their friendship and seeing these powerhouse performers. I am ready to watch this film, like I have been waiting to watch this kind of film, and I think so many people are."

She further added, "We (Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya) always joked actually before, that we hope they make a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and they take the three of us. So hopefully they will make a Jee Le Zaraa 2 and they can take us. That will be like our dream."

Ananya share a great rapport with both Suhana and Shanaya. It's not the first time when she has expressed her wish to work with her besties in a project. However, it is to be seen when this dream of Ananya will come true.

While Suhana's Bollywood debut has been already announced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, there's no official update on Suhana's debut yet.

Recently, Suhana filled in for her dad Shah Rukh Khan at the at IPL Auction, along with her brother Aryan Khan and Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta.