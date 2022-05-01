Anees Bazmee Confirms No Entry Sequel With Salman Khan & Anil Kapoor, Says Filming Is Going To Start Very Soon

Anees Bazmee’s 2005 film No Entry is one of the most popular and successful comedy films of the early aughts. Fans have been waiting for a sequel of the Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu and Esha Deol starrer for many years.

Now, after 17 years of its release, No Entry is getting a sequel as director Anees Bazmee just confirmed that Salman Khan is now on-board and the shoot is set to start soon. The filmmaker told India Today, “The shoot of the film is going to start very soon. I have met Salman bhai four to five times and bol diya ki jaldi shuru karni hai film (the film will start shooting soon). He is very serious and we are going to start very soon.”

Bazmee also confirmed that the lead trio of Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan will be reuniting for the sequel. “Salman bhai is there, there’s Fardeen [Khan] and Anil Kapoor. These three will be a part of the movie,” he added.



For the uninitiated, the No Entry sequel has been in the works for many years now and on the 14th anniversary of the hit film, Bazmee had opened up about the project in an interview with Indian Express.

The director had shared, “No Entry 2 is not a remake. It is a sequel. Since I had made the first one, I will be directing this one too. It has been fourteen years since No Entry released. It has never been that when the movie is running on TV and people haven’t called to tell me how much they still enjoy the film, and laugh aloud while the climax of the film is playing. People not only appreciated the actors for their fantastic performances, but they also appreciated the writing and direction.”

The filmmaker also mentioned that he had finished writing the sequel’s script and the title of the film would be No Entry Mein Entry. “This one will be a much bigger film than the last one. It is also much better. The comedy in this is slick,” he had added.