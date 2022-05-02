Anees Bazmee On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: After The First 5 Minutes Into The Film, People Will Forget Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is pretty confident that his forthcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will receive love from audience despite its comparison with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was released in 2007.

While speaking to Asianet News, Anees said that he has taken calculative risk with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

He said that when the story was narrated to him, he was sure that despite the comparisons, the film will be liked. The prequel has received its share of love and he is hopeful that his film will receive its share of love too.

"Since a film has already been made, there will always be some comparisons which you can't avoid. When we were making the film, we knew there will be comparisons. But, when we make films, we also know that every film has its own world. After the first 5 minutes to 10 minutes into the film, they (the audience) forget the previous film and start enjoying the one they are watching," added Bazmee.

In the same interview, the filmmaker also admitted that even though is very confident about his work, he can't deny the pressure that comes with directing a film.

He said, "There is always this pressure whether you are making a fresh film, a sequel or a remake."

He went on to add that his previous work itself has set so many expectations that the audience always wants him to deliver his best. He further stated that he would be rather unhappy if his audience will not have expectations from him.

Coming back to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, apart from Kartik and Kiara, the film also stars actors Tabu, Amar Upadhyay, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Misra and Milin Gunaji in key roles. The film will arrive in theatres on May 20, 2022.