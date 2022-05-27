Anek Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Anmol Jamwal

"#Anek falls in the trappings of some of #AyushmannKhurrana films: lost between educating the viewers vs focussing on the mission at hand! A valiant effort with many shortcomings. Sadly, It's not a Home Run! Under the garb of inclusivity and highlighting untold truths, #Anek also mocks everything the director doesn't politically align with. The social commentary takes center stage, the lessons become forced and the storyline suffers in the process."

Rohit Jaiswal

"Review - #Anek Rating - 2*/5 ⭐️⭐️ Anek tells a story which is interesting but it fails badly in terms of execution, not at all meant to be a BIG SCREEN RELEASE, #AyushmannKhurrana work is excellent but story telling, screenplay & direction is POOR & VERY SLOW....."

Sumit Kadel

"#AnekReview - ⭐️⭐️ #Anek rides on insurgency in NE India but the narrative gets lost between preaching the audience & mission carried out by Ayushmann. In today's time when NE states are having peace & mainstream development, the story of anek looks irrelevant & half baked."

Rahul Verma

"#AnekReview : ⭐⭐ Good subject but bad execution ! The powerful narrative that anubhavsinha usually presents seems missing with this one. Neither did the film excites nor does the performances. Looks flat and lethargic at places that it will bore you to the core."

