Anek Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Anek has arrived in theatres today and unfortunately, on the very first day of its release, the film is available on several notorious sites for free download. Yes, you read it right. Anek full movie has been leaked online on several notorious sites, which are famous for uploading pirated version of films.
Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Anek opened to negative to mixed reviews from the audience. The film, wherein Ayushmann plays the role of an undercop named Joshua, throws light on the injustices that the people of Northeast have to go through and it also emphasises on the mistreatment faced by its people.
Meanwhile, here's what trade analysts and film critics have to say about Anek...
Anmol Jamwal
"#Anek falls in the trappings of some of #AyushmannKhurrana films: lost between educating the viewers vs focussing on the mission at hand! A valiant effort with many shortcomings. Sadly, It's not a Home Run! Under the garb of inclusivity and highlighting untold truths, #Anek also mocks everything the director doesn't politically align with. The social commentary takes center stage, the lessons become forced and the storyline suffers in the process."
Rohit Jaiswal
"Review - #Anek Rating - 2*/5 ⭐️⭐️ Anek tells a story which is interesting but it fails badly in terms of execution, not at all meant to be a BIG SCREEN RELEASE, #AyushmannKhurrana work is excellent but story telling, screenplay & direction is POOR & VERY SLOW....."
Sumit Kadel
"#AnekReview - ⭐️⭐️ #Anek rides on insurgency in NE India but the narrative gets lost between preaching the audience & mission carried out by Ayushmann. In today's time when NE states are having peace & mainstream development, the story of anek looks irrelevant & half baked."
Rahul Verma
"#AnekReview : ⭐⭐ Good subject but bad execution ! The powerful narrative that anubhavsinha usually presents seems missing with this one. Neither did the film excites nor does the performances. Looks flat and lethargic at places that it will bore you to the core."
