Anek Star Andrea Kevichusa Reveals Facing Racism, Was Asked 'When Are You Going Back To Your Country?'

Nagaland supermodel turned actress Andrea Kevichusa is all set for the release of her film Anek. Known as the sensational star from North East, will be seen playing a boxer named AIDO in the lead role opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the Anubhav Sinha directorial.

Andrea during a media interaction revealed that she was scouted at the age of 15 and has never looked back. However, she said that ever so often she is asked, 'When will you go back to your country?.' Recalling her experience with racism Andrea told DNA, "I was probably about 16 years of age and I remember telling the makeup artist that I have a flight to Nagaland and I am dying to go back home because I miss being with my parents."

Sharing her makeup artist's reaction, she said, "'Oh is it? When are you going back to your country?' I was really taken aback because she didn't really know that Nagaland is a part of India."

Andrea said that she is proud of her Naga roots and believes that her uniqueness has set her apart from other models. It is her sharp lineaments that got the attention of major global brands and it is the reason she enjoyed a successful modelling career.

She also opened up about Anek and said that it was a big deal for her to bag a role in the film. She told the portal, "The fact that when I grew up I saw no one who looked like me have a major platform not just in this industry but any industry. And now if I got the opportunity to do it, I think it's a really big step."

Andrea says that she hopes Anek will resonate with a lot of people and opens more doors for her in the future. She concluded by saying many times when the northeastern actors are represented, they are often misrepresented, "so this is a really important film and I hope it does well."

Anek led by Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa is all set to release in theatres on May 27, 2022.