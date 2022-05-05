Anek Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Pledges India Will Win - India Will Rise

Gripping, thrilling and riveting, Anubhav Sinha's Anek headlined by Ayushmann Khuranna is all set to take audiences on a mission of a lifetime!

Hard-hitting at its very core, the trailer of the political action thriller sees Ayushmann step into the shoes of an undercover cop, a first in his career. Shot on a massive, big canvas scale, 'Anek' filmed extensively in extraordinary locations in the North East, boasts of not just riveting content but also gripping action sequences.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek To Release In Theatres On May 13

With a talented ensemble starcast, stellar performances and a layered and mysterious storyline the trailer of the film leaves an impact on you right from the start and leaves you wanting more!

While the trailer has much to talk about, much like Sinha's previous films like Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad we can expect much more to unravel on the big screen especially when the article 15 duo are back together.

Says Ayushmann Khurrana, "Anek celebrates the spirit of truly being an Indian. Anubhav sir is pushing the envelope and setting a benchmark with his passionate storytelling with this film. My character Joshua compelled me to do things I had never done before, both physically and mentally. With the right guidance and training, I gave this role my best shot to bring life to everything Anubhav envisioned for the film."

Says filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, "Anek has been my most challenging film so far. It's based on a topic that's probably been less spoken of in the county. It re-emphasises the fact that inspite of being different in our cultures, traditions, languages, India can rise above and win as a country. Despite all the challenges that came our way, whether it was shooting in difficult terrain or filming during the pandemic, we powered through. I feel a great sense of pride and triumph that we've accomplished everything we set out to with this film."

EXCLUSIVE! Avatar 2 Teaser Details: James Cameron's Deep Blue Pandora Is To Die For

Says producer Bhushan Kumar, "When it comes to fine storytelling Anubhav Sinha has created a niche for himself and 'Anek' is another brilliant piece of cinema from him. Audiences and Ayushmann fans have much to look forward to in this film and he has gone all out to embrace this role and make it memorable for the audience."

'Anek' is an political action thriller about an Indian who will rise and make India win. The film is shot in extraordinary locations in the north east.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa, Anek jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, is all set to release on 27th May 2022.