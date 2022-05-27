Anek Twitter Review: Did Ayushmann Khurrana Succeed In Propagating The Right Message With His Film?

The much-awaited film of Ayushmann Khurrana Anek has finally arrived in theatres today (May 27, 2022), and we are here with its Twitter review. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is set against the geopolitical backdrop of Northeast India, wherein Ayushmann plays the role of an undercover cop named Joshua. The film also stars Andrea Kevichusa, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

When the trailer of the film got unveiled on YouTube, it made the right noise on social media. Netizens absolutely loved the theme of the film and lauded Ayushmann for picking up interesting storylines. Having said that, let's see if Ayushmann has lived up to moviegoers' expectations.

Anmol Jamwal @jammypants4: #Anek first half thoughts: It's an uphill battle to even highlight the complex nature & deep rooted conflicts of an unnamed state in this film (generalisation of NE is jarring) The film seems confused between educating/preaching & focussing on its main storyline!

Nitesh Naveen @NiteshNaveenAus: Finished watching #Anek FDFS in Australia #OneWordReview DEEP ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5. Makes you think how much you know about north east. Powerful performances by @ayushmannk, #ManojPahwa, @AndreaKevic, #KumudMishra, #LoitongbamDorendra, and #JDChakraverti. Must watch. #AnekReview.

FilmeeKeeda.com @FilmeeBoy: #AnekReview: A frame-by-frame reality check, this #AnubhavSinha film shakes the right branch of Indian politics & cultural identity. However, the slow execution heavily impacts the great story, making #Anek lose engagement & audience after⭐️⭐️⭐️.

Aarti Tiwari @aartiteewari: Saw #Anek and just speechless. What an amazing performance @ayushmannk 👏👏 What an amazing film @anubhavsinha 👏 This needs to be watched by every Indian. I don't rate films but I'd rate this one as ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 #AnekReview.

Jaey Gajera @JaeyGajeraIndia: #Anek is SPLENDID! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @ayushmannk delivers career best performance!

Going by the first day first show reviews, it's pretty clear that Ayushmann's film has been receiving decent response from the audience. However, what is unfortunate is the lesser number of reviews available on social media for Anek, which hints that currently, the footfalls in theatres for Anek are too low.

It is to be seen if the theatres will witness a spike in footfalls after the film receives positive response from critics as well.

(Social media posts are unedited.)