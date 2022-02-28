Anil Kapoor Had Initially Said No To Judaai; 'I Couldn't Connect With My Character'

Anil Kapoor-Sridevi-Urmila Matondkar starrer Judaai clocks 25 years today (February 28). To celebrate this milestone, Anil in a chat with a leading tabloid shared some interesting trivia about this Raj Kanwar directorial.

The actor revealed that he was initially apprehensive about signing the movie as he couldn't connect with his character Raj Verma. Anil told Hindustan Times, "I kept on saying no to the film as I could not connect with my character. I had a lot of pressure from family and the family production company as we were going through tough times financially after the debacle of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja."

It was only after he watched Andy Gracia-Meg Ryan's When A Man Loves A Woman that he got convinced to do the movie."I am glad I said yes, as the intention was to do it for the family," Anil told the leading tabloid.

Talking about Judaai completing 25 years, the Malang actor said that it feels surreal. He said that it was an absolute pleasure for him to work with two exceptionally talented women Sridevi and Urmila, adding, "The working style was very different back then and had its own charm."

Further, Anil also recalled an anecdote from the sets when he was shooting for 'Haan Mujhe Pyaar Hua' song with Urmila Matondkar.

The actor shared, "All I had to do was remove my sunglasses and put it in my jacket and look at Urmila. Little did I know, the jacket I was wearing did not have any pockets and during the shot I was clueless, looking for a place to rest my sunglasses. The whole crew on the set burst into laughter and that shot made it to the final cut. Looking back at those days brings so much joy."

Judaai revolves around around a woman who lured by wealth, gets her husband married to the rich daughter of his boss.