Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Tezaab To Get A Remake; Producer Murad Khetani Confirms

Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit's 1988 blockbuster Tezaab is all set to be remade soon. Yes, you heard that right! The news confirmed by producer Murad Khetani while speaking with a leading tabloid. Khetani who bought the remake rights of Tezaab, revealed that the pre-production work of the remake will begin soon.

Speaking about buying the remake rights of Tezaab, Khetani told, "It is an iconic film and we will adapt the story to modern times, when we make it.''

On the other hand, N Chandra who helmed the original film, in a chat with the same daily a few days ago, had said that he believes the Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit film shouldn't be remade. He had said that such iconic films shouldn't be tampered by him or anybody else.

"The classics should not be touched and the reason for that is, those films were made in a certain period and the story was embedded and related to that time. Tezaab was about the social era and you cannot remake the era. You cannot replicate the film by putting it into another bottle," he had told the tabloid.

Tezaab which released in 1988, featured Anil Kapoor as Munna and Madhuri Dixit as Mohini. The film was a turning point in Madhuri's career as the 'Ek Do Teen' song from the film catapulted her to fame.

The N Chandra directorial revolves around a college student who becomes a criminal due to unforeseen circumstances. Besides Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, the film also starred Chunky Panday and Anupam Kher in key roles. Upon its release, Tezaab ran in cinema halls for more than 50 weeks and was the highest grossing film for the year 1988.