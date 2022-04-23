Anil Kapoor On Son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Not Doing Starry Roles: It Is Difficult To Make People Understand

As Anil Kapoor gears up for the release of Thar, which also stars his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, the actor reveals if gives any piece of advice to his children. While speaking to a leading daily, Anil said that rather than giving advice to his kids, he gives them responsibility and just let them be.

He told Hindustan Times, "All the films - Mirzya (2016), Bhavesh Joshi (2018), AK vs AK (2020), Ray (2021) and now Thar, I had no contribution for Harsh. He's got these films on his own. Sonam also has got, whatever films she has done, on our own."

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor went on to add that he has learnt to let his children to be independent from his father.

"I think my father, to some extent, when I started off, just let me be and, and be independent, have a mind of my own, take my decisions, make my mistakes and learn from them," asserted Kapoor.

He said that just like his father, he also let his kids do what they feel is right and allow them to make mistakes and learn.

While speaking particularly about his son Harsh Varrdhan, Anil said, "Sometimes it is very difficult to make people understand when they ask me, 'Tu apne bete ko samjhata nahi? Usko bol thodi commercial film karne ke liye. Why doesn't do those starry roles?' And I say, 'He'll do when he simply feels that he wants to do it."

The 65-year-old actor further said that the only reason why he does not interfere in his kids' professional lives because he believes that he should let his children do what they believe in.

"I'm not those fathers who sit down with a stick and give gyaan or advice. In fact, the whole family is such... very independent, and they have their own point of view, own tastes in everything - films, food, clothes and aesthetics - everybody's different. There's nobody who's anybody's fan in our house," averred Kapoor.