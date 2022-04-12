Anil Kapoor Opens Up About Thar With Son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Says He's Very Passionate About The Film

Anil Kapoor and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film together, titled Thar. The Netflix film produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company (AFKC) and directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, is all set to release on May 6. Anil recently opened up about the film and said that he is very passionate about the action film.

Top 8 OTT Releases Of April 2022: Dasvi, Moonknight, Gullak, Mai And More

Notably, Thar also marks Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's debut as a producer. Talking about Harsh, Anil Kapoor said, "Harsh Varrdhan has a very unique approach and his choices of films are also very distinct. The film was brought to me by Harsh Varrdhan and he was very passionate about the project and he played an integral part in this film coming together."

Talking about the film, the veteran actor revealed that the story strikes the perfect balance between gritty and slick, grainy and smooth, fast paced yet nuanced. During a media interaction, he added, "It is Harsh Varrdhan's first film as a producer and I could see the passion in him from the word go. Thar is an experience and I can't wait for audiences to watch it!"

From Dangal To Thar: A Look At Fatima Sana Shaikh's Versatility!

Anil Kapoor revealed that when he first read the script, he realised that it would not be easy to "get what was on the page onto screen without any compromise." Calling Thar an ambitious film he added that out of his recent films, the Netflix film has been the most educational experience for him. "We've tried to do something different and are excited to share it with audiences around the world with Netflix," he was quoted by India Today.

Thar reportedly follows Siddharth, an antique dealer journeying through a remote village in Rajasthan. He then crosses paths with a local cop Surekha Singh who is investigating a series of violent murders in the village. The film stars Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.