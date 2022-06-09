Anil Kapoor's Heart Touching Birthday Note For Pregnant Sonam Kapoor Will Make You Emotional!

As actress Sonam Kapoor turned a year older today (June 9, 2022), her actor-dad Anil Kapoor penned a beautiful note for her on her Instagram page. While the actor is upset for not being able to be by his daughter's side on her birthday, he is looking forward to her delivery and cannot wait to meet his grandkid.

He shared a few throwback pictures of Sonam on his Instagram page and captioned it as, "Dear @sonamkapoor, If there's anything that makes up for not being able to celebrate your birthday with you this year, it's the anticipation that the next time we see you, we'll be that much closer to holding our grandchild in our arms!"

He further wrote, "Parenthood is a see saw between being happy for your children as they create their own lives and being sad that they're not always around you anymore....you'll see for yourself soon enough! Happy birthday my darling girl! We can't wait to see you, Anand and our little prince(ss) soon!"

Reacting to Anil's post, a netizen wrote, "How beautiful is this post."

"Awww.. This made me so emotional," wrote another netizen.

Meanwhile, Sonam also shared some pictures from her special pregnancy photoshoot and captioned it as, "In the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I'm choosing to dress how I feel - Pregnant & Powerful, Bold & Beautiful... Thanks @abujanisandeepkhosla for draping women in outfits that bring out the most fierce and the most sensual parts of their femininity."

The Neerja actress is in her third trimester. She and her husband Anand Ahuja are all set to welcome their baby this fall.